Sangamon County Sheriff: one dead in possible stabbing

NOTE: The sheriff’s office first told our newsroom the victim was a man. The office later corrected to say the victim is a woman.



THAYER, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in Thayer.

Deputies were notified just after 4 p.m. of a possible stabbing at a house on West Elm Street near State Route 4. When they arrived, they found the woman dead inside the home.

This is a developing story and deputies are still on the scene as of 5:18 p.m.