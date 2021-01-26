Sangamon County Sheriff: Man arrested on drug & gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old Springfield man was arrested early Tuesday morning on gun- and drug-related charges.

In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a search warrant was executed at the home of Matthew Brinkley, in the 500 block of South Wesley. Campbell stated the warrant was obtained in regards to a narcotics investigation targeting Brinkley.

Officers seized several items from Brinkley’s home. Some of those items include:

  • $1,500 cash
  • Around nine grams of suspected meth
  • Several guns: A .22 caliber revolver; a .38 caliber revolver; a 9mm pistol (serial number scratched off); 20-gauge shotgun; 12-gauge shotgun; .22 caliber bolt action rifle
  • Two items reported stolen: A motorized bicycle & an Echo chainsaw
  • Around 2,000 rounds of various types of ammunition

Brinkley was taken to the Sangamon County Jail. He was charged with possession of meth, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm with defaced serial number. The sheriff said further charges are pending.

