Sangamon County Sheriff: DIRT team arrests man on drug & gun charges

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Sheriff’s officials said their DIRT team arrested a man on drug and gun charges.

In a news release, Sheriff Jack Campbell said officers executed a search warrant Thursday morning at the home of 40-year-old Robert Wilson. He stated the warrant was obtained after multiple controlled buys of meth.

While Wilson was being arrested, there were several items seized by officers. Those items include:

A stolen .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol (Reported stolen out of Jacksonville, IL.)

A 9mm semi-automatic pistol

Over three pounds of suspected meth

Around $31,000

Body armor

2010 Cadillac Escalade

Wilson was charged with manufacture/delivery of meth, possession of meth and possession of cocaine. Campbell said other charges may be forthcoming based on items recovered during the search.

The sheriff stated Wilson has 28 prior arrested including weapons, robbery, assault and drug charges. He also had a prior sentence for narcotics charges.