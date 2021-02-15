Sangamon County officials declare ‘Level 2 Winter Weather Emergency’

"No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel"

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said Sangamon County declared “a Level 2 Winter Weather Emergency,” that started Monday at 6 p.m.

“The declaration applies only to county highways,” said officials in a news release. “Under a Level 2 Winter Weather Emergency, travel on County Highways is discouraged. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel.” They continued to say roads are “hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be icy.”

Officials will be keeping an eye on road conditions throughout the evening. “If necessary, the emergency level may be adjusted based upon those changing condition,” they said.

Officials gave the following description of the Winter Weather Emergency levels:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous. Drivers may encounter blowing and drifting snow and roadways may be icy. Drivers should use caution.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be icy. There are areas where the roadways may be partially closed by the elements. Travel on County Highways is discouraged. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. Emergency personnel may not be able to respond in a timely manner if you are stranded.

LEVEL 3: Weather conditions have fully closed the County Highways. No one should be out during these conditions. Emergency personnel will not be able to respond in a timely manner if you are stranded.

If you do travel and your vehicle becomes disabled, call Sangamon County Central Dispatch at (217) 753-6666. You will need to give your license plate number, vehicle description and vehicle’s location and callback number. “This is especially important if you abandon your vehicle. In addition, by notifying central dispatch of an abandoned vehicle, emergency crews will know that a motorist is safe if they come upon their vehicle.”