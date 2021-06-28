Sangamon County Jail inmate death under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s office says a 62-year-old jail inmate died Sunday morning.

A press release from Sheriff Jack Campbell says correctional officers were taking inmates to court before 9 a.m. when one inmate told them he couldn’t walk. That man then fell down to his knees, the press release says.

The sheriff says the correctional officers then helped that inmate into a wheel chair and alerted medical staff. Campbell says the inmate became unresponsive and jail staff provided him medical aid until paramedics arrived and took over.

The man was taken to St. John’s Hospital, the release says. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the inmate was pronounced deceased at 9:38 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner adds an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning. Additionally, the identity of the inmate is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

Illinois State Police and the coroner’s office is investigating, Allmon says.

UPDATE: Coroner Allmon identified the inmate as Bobby Joe Jimerson. He was from Springfield.

Allmon adds an autopsy showed the man had “significant natural disease,” adding there were no signs of injury or trauma.

His cause of death is pending further review of histology and toxicology, the coroner says. Histology is the study of the microscopic structure of tissues.

State police and Coroner Allmon’s office continue to investigate.