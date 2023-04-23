NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Fair announced that a rodeo will be one of the featured grandstand events in New Berlin on June 16.

Officials said it will be an evening of action-packed family entertainment with powerful bucking stock, quality timed event cattle, competitive cowboys and cowgirls, and entertaining specialty acts. They said they will provide a superior rodeo experience for all fair attendees.

“Hosting a family-friendly rodeo is perfectly aligned with the agricultural mission of the fair,” said Roy Pierceall, president of the Sangamon County Fair Board of Directors. “Whether you’ve participated in rodeo, or you’ve only seen it on TV, there’s something to entertain everyone.”

Rogue Rodeo of Albia, Iowa, is owned and operated by Jerry Beaumont and Stephanie Allgood who live on a commercial cow/calf operation in Monroe County, Iowa. Officials said athletes and sports enthusiasts turned rodeo competitors see the sport of rodeo from a different perspective than most.

The couple began Rogue Rodeo in 2017, and they are known for producing fast-paced, exciting, family-friendly, professional rodeos.

Early bird tickets can be purchased on the fair’s website until Friday, April 28, for $10. Ticket prices increase to $15 beginning April 29 until June 16. Fair officials said tickets do not include the $5 fair gate admission.

All-inclusive VIP area sponsorships in varying levels are also available for purchase.

Blackberry Smoke and Stoney LaRue will headline the Sangamon County Fair grandstand on Thursday, June 15. The fair runs June 14-18 this summer.