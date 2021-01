SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of four additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said those patients were all women in their 70s & 80s.

Additionally, the health department announced 249 new COVID-19 cases. They said those cases were reported between January 16-19.

There is a total of 14,548 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 198 deaths. There are 33 residents hospitalized with the virus.