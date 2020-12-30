Sangamon County defies state, reopens indoor dining

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is loosening the mitigations on bars and restaurants in defiance of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Indoor dining will now be allowed in the county at 25 percent capacity. All of region 3, which includes Sangamon County, is still under tier 3 mitigations.

In a press release, the county touted lower COVID numbers since the indoor dining ban went into effect. County officials argued that Sangamon county met rolling positivity rate standards for eliminating restrictions, but the state-imposed rules go by region and not by county. The rolling 7-day positivity rate for the region is at 8.3 percent as of December 27th.

Springfield was not included in the decision to roll back mitigations. The mayor’s office will not announce Wednesday whether the city will continue to enforce the indoor dining ban.

The mayor has made it clear in the past he would like to see the mitigations rolled back first for restaurants. The county’s decision allows indoor dining for both restaurants and bars.

The county and the city both decided to allow 25 percent indoor capacity after the state first put the ban into effect in early November, but changed course after the county and region saw a massive spike in cases.

Governor Pritzker said he would not move any regions back into tier 2 mitigations until after the potential for a holiday surge passes.

Press Secretary for the Governor Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement to WCIA, “As the Governor has said, the public health experts needs to closely monitor the data after the holidays to gauge the spread of the virus. Once the experts agree that we have averted another surge, then regions will be able to move back to lower tiers in the mitigation plan. But, to be abundantly clear, Region 3 would not meet the metrics to move back to tier two today, and even if the region did, indoor dining is not allowed under tier two mitigation.”

This story will be updated.