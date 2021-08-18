Sangamon County Crime Stoppers seeks information regarding homicide case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help Springfield Police with a homicide investigation from last week.

On August 9, Springfield police responded after someone said they found three dead bodies in a house on South 10th Street. The Sangamon County coroner pronounced them dead on the scene and their deaths were ruled as homicides.

The coroner identified the three people. They were 27-year-old Bryant Williams, 27-year-old Savante English, and 25-year-old Keyera Gant.

Anyone with information about this case can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on their website, or use the P3 app on any mobile device.

The cash reward for this case is up to $9,000 if the tip submitted results in an arrest of the suspects.