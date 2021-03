SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is looking for tips regarding a deadly shooting from February.

In a news release, officers said the shooting happened on February 25 near South 6th Street and Princeton Avenue. Timothy Swope was shot and later died.

Officers need your help finding those responsible for Swope’s death. If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. You can also submit your anonymous tip online or through the P3 app.