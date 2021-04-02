Sangamon County Crime Stoppers searches for tips regarding car hit by gunfire

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are searching for tips in a case regarding a car hit by gunfire in Springfield.

This photo shows a vehicle involved in a shooting incident in Springfield. Witnesses told police someone in this car shot at another vehicle.

In a news release, officers said it happened at 2:30 p.m. on March 8 at the intersection of 11th and Stanford. Witnesses told police they saw someone in a vehicle fire several shots at another car.

They described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark blue Saturn with silver hood and front fender.

Witnesses said that after the suspect shot at the car, they went westbound on Stanford.

No one in the victim’s vehicle was hurt. The car was shot several times.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. You can also submit a tip online. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $2,500.