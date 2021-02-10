Sangamon County Crime Stoppers search for tips on shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers need the community’s help with solving a shooting investigation.

Springfield Police said it happened shortly after 5 p.m. on February 5 near 11th and Pine Streets. Witnesses said they saw a man standing in the sunroof of a newer model, black Dodge Charger. He was firing a gun while northbound on 11th Street. The car was last seen eastbound on Cedar Street from 11th.

Four vehicles were hit by gunfire. Someone inside one of those vehicles was hit. They had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to officers.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. You can also submit a tip online. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get up t $2,500.