Sangamon County Crime Stoppers looks for tips in stolen trailer investigation

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County officers are searching for tips regarding a stolen enclosed trailer.

In a news release, officers said an all-black, 29-foot-long V-nose, NEO brand enclosed trailer with chrome wheels was stolen between 7 p.m. on April 8 and 8 a.m. on April 9. It was stolen from North Oak Road in Rochester. It had Iowa registration.

“The suspect is believed to have left northbound on Oak Road after the left,” said officials.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. You can also submit a tip online. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.