Sangamon County coroner: Woman killed in shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a woman was killed in a shooting on Friday morning.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said when officers arrived at the scene near Lincoln and Washington, they found the woman dead outside of a house. The coroner stated it appeared she was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on-scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The coroner has not yet released the woman’s name.

The coroner’s office as well as Springfield Police are still investigating this shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story