Sangamon County coroner: Woman killed in shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a woman was killed in a shooting on Friday morning.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said when officers arrived at the scene near Lincoln and Washington, they found the woman dead outside of a house. The coroner stated it appeared she was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on-scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The coroner has not yet released the woman’s name.

The coroner’s office as well as Springfield Police are still investigating this shooting.