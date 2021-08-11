Sangamon County coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for triple homicide victims

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said three people found dead in a Springfield house this week were shot to death.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said, “Preliminary autopsy findings indicate that all three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds.” This comes after the bodies of Bryant Williams, Savante English and Keyera Gant were found in a house along South 10th Street.

These deaths are still under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office as well as the Springfield Police Department.