SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a man killed after a shooting on Monday.

Coroner Jim Allmon said Daniel Kinney was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. It happened at a house near East Griffiths Avenue and Ninth Street.

Springfield Police and the Sangamon County coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the shooting. If you know anything about this, call police.