Sangamon County coroner releases name of 17-year-old killed after shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a teenager who died after a shooting on Enterprise Street last week.

It happened around 2 p.m. on February 18 in the 2200 block Enterprise Street. Coroner Jim Allmon said 17-year-old Malachi Williams was pronounced dead on February 20 as an inpatient in a Springfield hospital.

“An autopsy was done today and preliminary results indicate Mr. Williams died from a gunshot wound,” said Allmon.

The Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate Williams’ death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story