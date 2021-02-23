Sangamon County coroner releases name of 17-year-old killed after shooting

GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a teenager who died after a shooting on Enterprise Street last week.

It happened around 2 p.m. on February 18 in the 2200 block Enterprise Street. Coroner Jim Allmon said 17-year-old Malachi Williams was pronounced dead on February 20 as an inpatient in a Springfield hospital.

“An autopsy was done today and preliminary results indicate Mr. Williams died from a gunshot wound,” said Allmon.

The Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate Williams’ death.