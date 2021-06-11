Sangamon County coroner releases cause of inmate’s death

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the cause of death for an inmate that passed away while at the county jail.

The coroner said Jaimeson Cody died in April while in custody. “The cause of death for Jaimeson Cody, a 39-year-old male, is restraint asphyxia in the setting of methamphetamine intoxication,” said Coroner Jim Allmon. “While not dispositive of any legal determination of criminal or civil liability, the manner of death investigation performed by the Coroner Allmon in this case resulted in a Homicide classification.”

In his report, the coroner said the homicide classification is in accordance to the NAME Guide which says “a death during restraint by law enforcement which involves voluntary acts designed to subdue may be classified as Homicide for the purpose of a Coroner’s manner of death certification.” He continued to say the classification is a “neutral” term for the purpose of a death certificate and again does not imply criminal intent, “which remains a determination within the province of legal processes.”

In a statement, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said: