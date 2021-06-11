Sangamon County coroner releases cause of inmate’s death

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the cause of death for an inmate that passed away while at the county jail.
The coroner said Jaimeson Cody died in April while in custody. “The cause of death for Jaimeson Cody, a 39-year-old male, is restraint asphyxia in the setting of methamphetamine intoxication,” said Coroner Jim Allmon. “While not dispositive of any legal determination of criminal or civil liability, the manner of death investigation performed by the Coroner Allmon in this case resulted in a Homicide classification.”
In his report, the coroner said the homicide classification is in accordance to the NAME Guide which says “a death during restraint by law enforcement which involves voluntary acts designed to subdue may be classified as Homicide for the purpose of a Coroner’s manner of death certification.” He continued to say the classification is a “neutral” term for the purpose of a death certificate and again does not imply criminal intent, “which remains a determination within the province of legal processes.”
In a statement, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said:
Our correctional officers go through many hours of rigorous training every year to prepare them for unpredictable and dangerous situations. In this particular case, officers were faced with a nearly impossible situation. Mr. Cody was harming himself, was non-responsive to officer requests to cease and comply and therefore needed to be restrained quickly for his own safety. Swift action was necessary and warranted, and it was done with the intent of stopping a harmful situation, not to cause harm. Our officers used the methods and techniques that they learned through their training. We will closely review the report from the Coroner’s office. We are constantly examining our policies and procedures to have as safe an environment as possible for both our inmates and our correctional officers. Our condolences go to the family of Jaimeson Cody.Jack Campbell, Sheriff — Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office