Sangamon County coroner: Person found dead after semi went off road

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said someone was found dead in a semi that had gone off the road Thursday morning.

In a news release, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon said that around 2 a.m., his office responded to I-55 in the southbound lane near the Sherman exit. The person in the semi cab was pronounced dead on-scene around 2:30 a.m.

The person’s identity is currently being withheld, pending notification of family. An autopsy was scheduled for later Thursday.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office as well as Illinois State Police are currently investigating this death.