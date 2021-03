SPAULDING, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a 63-year-old Riverton man was killed in a crash on Route 54 Monday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened on Route 54 at Main Street. Coroner Jim Allmon stated the Riverton man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate this crash.