Sangamon County coroner identifies woman killed after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified a 68-year-old woman who died after a structure fire in Decatur.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said Kathryn Vieth was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire happened in the 3100 block of Kent Drive in Decatur. Allmon said Vieth was pulled from the fire and taken to the hospital. “An autopsy was done this morning and preliminary results indicate that Mrs. Vieth died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.”

Vieth’s death continues to be under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal.