Sangamon County coroner identifies woman killed after Decatur house fire

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified a Decatur woman that died after a house fire last week.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 61-year-old Gloria Martin was brought to a Springfield hospital on Thursday, April 1. She had been taken from a house fire that day on West Forrest Avenue.

Martin was pronounced dead on Friday afternoon. Allmon said an autopsy indicated that she died from thermal injuries she got during the fire.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office as well as the Decatur Police Department are continuing to investigate Martin’s death.