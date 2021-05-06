Sangamon County Coroner identifies two people who died after house fire

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner released the names of two people who died after a house fire in Champaign on April 29.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 25-year-old Jeannette Quiles was pronounced dead on Wednesday. Her daughter, Jariana Velez Quiles, died on Monday. She was almost two years old.

An autopsy done Thursday indicated the child died from inhalation injuries. An autopsy for Jeannette Quiles is scheduled for Friday.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office as well as the Champaign Fire Department are continuing to investigate the deaths and fire.