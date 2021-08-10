Sangamon County coroner identifies three people found dead in house

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the names of three people found dead in a house on Monday.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said his office responded to the 2500 block of South 10th Street around 2 p.m. Monday. When they got there, they found three people inside a house. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as:

27-year-old Bryant K Williams, of Houston, Texas

27-year-old Savante English, of Springfield

25-year-old Keyera Gant, of Springfield

Coroner Allmon said the victims were scientifically identified. Additionally, autopsies were performed on Tuesday. The results from those have not yet been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by this horrific and senseless act of violence,” said Allmon.