ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — Another Central A & M student passed away after a crash near Assumption this week.

In a news release, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 15-year-old Keegan Virden was taken to the hospital July 12 after the crash. He had several blunt force injuries. Virden passed away Friday afternoon.

In a Facebook post on Central A & M’s Facebook page, officials wrote:

“This is from the beloved Virden family:



Our dear, sweet Keegan has passed away. His final unselfish act of life will be to donate his organs and help save the loves of nine other people.”

There will be a flag-raising ceremony Friday night at a Springfield hospital.

Virden is the second boy to die in this crash. The 16-year-old driver also passed away.