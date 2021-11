SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a 28-year-old Peoria man who died after he was shot over the weekend.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said Demarius Burnside was pronounced dead late Saturday night in a hospital emergency room. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Allmon.

The coroner stated Burnside was shot along East Morgan Street.

Springfield Police and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate this shooting.