Sangamon County coroner identifies man whose body was pulled from lake

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified a man whose body was pulled out of a pond in Springfield late Wednesday night.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 23-year-old Jonas D. Revell was scientifically identified during an autopsy on Thursday morning.

Allmon said Revell’s body was pulled out of a pond near the 3000 block of Normandy Road. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room of a Springfield hospital upon his arrival around 9:45 p.m.. The coroner said preliminary autopsy results indicate Revell died from drowning. They are currently waiting on toxicology results to indicate an official cause of death.

The Springfield Park Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate Revell’s death.