Sangamon County coroner identifies man who died after shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified a man who died after being shot Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 36-year-old Timothy Swope, Jr. was shot near South Sixth Street and Princeton Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

“An autopsy was done today and preliminary results indicate Mr. Swope died from multiple gunshot wounds,” said Allmon.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police Department are continuing to investigate this crime.