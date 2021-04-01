Sangamon County coroner identifies man stabbed Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified a man stabbed Thursday morning in Rochester.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 38-year-old Joshua Pfeiler was taken to the hospital after being found stabbed on White Deer Trail. At around 5:30 a.m., he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

According to Allmon, a preliminary autopsy indicated Pfeiler died from a stab wound.

Pfeiler’s death is being investigated by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office as well as the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.