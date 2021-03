SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified a 21-year-old man killed Tuesday night in Springfield.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said James Simpson, Jr. was shot on East Clear Lake Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allmon said an autopsy done Wednesday indicated that Simpson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting is being investigated by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.