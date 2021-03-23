Sangamon County coroner identifies man killed in crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified a 63-year-old Riverton man killed in a crash on Monday.

The crash happened at Route 54 and Main Street in Spaulding. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said David C. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

An autopsy done on Tuesday indicated Thomas died from blunt force injuries he received during the crash, according to Allmon.

The crash in still under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.