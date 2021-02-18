Sangamon County coroner identifies man found dead outside in trailer park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man found dead outside in a trailer park has been identified.

In a news release, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 35-year-old Richard Poggemiller was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2500 block of East North Grand Avenue.

“An autopsy was performed today and preliminary results from that procedure are pending toxicology and additional studies,” said Allmon. He continued to say there was no evidence of trauma or injury.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office as well as the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate Poggemiller’s death.