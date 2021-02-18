Sangamon County coroner identifies man found dead in semi cab on I-55

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified a Minnesota man who was found dead Thursday morning in a semi that went off the road.

Coroner Jim Allmon said 60-year-old Alan K. Hubler, of Marshall, MN., was in the cab of the truck. Allmon stated the truck had gone off the side of the road on I-55 near the Sherman exit.

An autopsy determined Hubler died of natural causes, according to the coroner. Toxicology studies are still pending. Allmon stated there was no evidence of injury or trauma.