Sangamon County coroner identifies bicyclist who died after being hit by vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified a man who died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 52-year-old Timothy Hughes was riding his bike on South 6th Frontage Road Sunday night when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m. in the emergency room.

Allmon said an autopsy performed Monday indicated Hughes died from “multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the incident.”

Springfield Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this incident.