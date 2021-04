If you liked Sunday, and you liked Monday, then you probably liked today! In fact, C-U officially broke in the low 80s today, the first time since October! This high of 80 was also a degree shy of tying a record of 81 back in 2010. We do look to be warm for Wednesday, but with more cloud cover and showers and storms, we will be slightly cooler.

Tuesday night will be another mild night with a low of 58 under a mostly clear sky. Winds remain breezy from the south up to 20 mph. That's why our low temperature is right around our average high temperature!