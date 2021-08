CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a Springfield boy who died after an ATV accident this week.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said an autopsy suggests 10-year-old Grant Rucker died from blunt force head trauma. This comes after Rucker was in an ATV accident on Monday in Menard County.

Rucker’s death is still being investigated by authorities.