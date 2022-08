SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car.

It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Officials say an autopsy will be performed on Monday. The death remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.