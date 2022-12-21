SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday.

Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m.

The coroner said an autopsy was done, but the cause and manner of the death are pending additional studies and a review of investigative materials. The death remains under investigation by the coroner and the Illinois State Police.



