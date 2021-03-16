Sangamon County coroner: 24-year-old man dies from gunshot wound

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a 24-year-old man was killed after being shot Monday night.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was shot and killed at a home at Griffiths Avenue and Ninth Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An autopsy done today and the preliminary report suggests the individual died from a gunshot wound,” said Coroner Allmon. “The death is being investigated as a homicide and the identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.”

The coroner’s office as well as the Springfield Police Department continue to investigate this crime.

