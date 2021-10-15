CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said an 11-year-old girl is dead after she was shot Thursday.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said Destiny Kling was taken to the hospital for treatment. She was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. by emergency room staff. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

The Chatham Police Department got a call around 5 p.m. Thursday regarding a shooting at a house along Wintergreen Drive. Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this shooting.