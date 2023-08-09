SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Sangamon County has once again voted to shut down a carbon dioxide proposal from the company navigator.

The pipeline is planned to stretch across several states.

The county board passed two resolutions. One puts the county in opposition to any pipeline construction projects, and the other expanding the already existing moratorium to include carbon sequestration sites, where they put the CO2 in the pipeline.

The Coalition to Stop CO2 pipelines brought a list of safety concerns to a public meeting last month. A potential rupture in this pipeline could lead to asphyxiation for people in the area, and local officials don’t have the equipment to handle the rupture.

“This is what democracy looks like. This is what people power looks like. I think it’s a beautiful thing,” Nick Dodson, member of the Coaltion, said. “And I applaud the Sangamon County Board, for hearing us.”

County officials say their questions and concerns need to be answered before they consider this project.

“As a county board member. and as our whole county board, we need to go back and be able to tell our constituents what we have found out what’s the answer to all their questions,” County board member and sponsor of the resolutions Dave Mendenhall said. “We can’t do that because Navigator hasn’t given us all the answers that we need.”

The Navigator proposal is also in front of the Illinois commerce commission. The proposed pipeline would stretch from South Dakota, through Iowa and into Central Illinois. It would be a space for companies to store their carbon emissions instead of releasing them into the atmosphere. The state is expected to give it’s recommendation on the project around the start of the new year.

These two resolutions are set to end in another six months. The county board will decide again then whether or not to continue this opposition. Mendenhall said the county board will factor in the recommendation from the ICC.

Navigator has not returned a request for comment