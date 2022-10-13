SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is getting some support from the Illinois Department of Transportation to help fund additional traffic safety efforts.

IDOT is giving the Sheriff’s Office a grant from the Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), which focuses on high-visibility enforcement and strategies aimed at saving lives and preventing injuries by reducing traffic crashes. Grants provided by the program come from federal highway safety funds and are administered to local agencies by IDOT.

“We’re pleased to receive this grant to step up our road safety efforts with the goal of saving lives,” said Sheriff Jack Campbell. “Our mission is to make travel safer through directed, proactive patrols and to stop, cite and arrest those who choose to violate traffic laws.”

The grant will fund traffic enforcement between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023. The Sheriff’s Office intends to use the funds to conduct enforcement efforts focusing on occupant restraint violations rules and the leading causes of crashes: speeding, impaired driving, electronic device use, failure to yield and disobeying traffic control signals.

These enforcement efforts will supplement mandatory and optional campaign enforcement dates scheduled during some of the deadliest times of the year for drivers.