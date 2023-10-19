SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is looking for tips that can help the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office solve a car burglary that occurred in Springfield.

The burglary happened around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Selvaggio Steel. Based on surveillance footage, the suspect’s vehicle seemed to be a Mercury Grand Marquis. The car entered the company’s property off Lincoln Avenue and the suspect proceeded to steal around $700 worth of cordless Milwaukee tools and batteries from a work truck.

The suspect appeared to be a tall, slender man. Photos of the suspect and their vehicle can be found below.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on their website, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. If a tip results in an arrest, the tipster could receive a cash reward up to $2500.