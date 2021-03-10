Sangamon Co. Health Department: 92 people sick after eating at Arby’s location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Department of Public Health officials said there have now been 92 people who reported getting sick after eating at an Arby’s restaurant in Springfield.

The restaurant is located at 3009 South Dirksen Parkway. At the end of February, 40 cases of food poisoning were reported from that location. Again, officials said there are now 92 people who became sick.

Health department officials said the outbreak was caused by norovirus.

According to the health department, the restaurant reopened for one day last week, but then closed. The restaurant will now remain closed until April 1 for cleaning and training.