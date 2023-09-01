SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the rightful owners of several old family photos they found.

Officials said detectives have been investigating a string of storage unit burglaries at an undisclosed location. They recently made an arrest and recovered some priceless memories.

While officials have returned some stolen items to their owners, a few boxes of old family photographs have yet to find their way back home. Some of photos were posted on the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, which can be viewed below.

Photos courtesy of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Officials hope that someone will recognize the pictures or the subjects.

If anyone finds these images familiar or has any further information about them, they are asked to call the Investigations Division at 217-753-6840.