SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information to assist the Springfield Police Department regarding an armed robbery.

Officers were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. to the County Market at 1501 S. Dirksen Parkway in Springfield. A man around 25-30 years was driving a black vehicle. He walked up to a car driven by a woman.

Officers said when the man approached the car, he pointed a gun at the woman’s head. He demanded her to give him everything she had. She gave the man around $3 and was able to drive away from County Market.

Crime Stoppers said if you have any information about this crime, contact them at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online, or use the P3 mobile app.

If your tips result in an arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $2,500.