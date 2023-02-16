SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating two people suspected of forgery.

Officials said that these individuals, identified as Karree Banks and Marquell Scott, are suspected of being involved in several forgeries throughout the area totaling over $7,000. The two are believed to be traveling in a rental vehicle – a black Dodge Durango with the Georgia registration TEK3921.

Photos courtesy of Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers

Anyone who knows the location of these two men are encouraged to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these methods are anonymous and eligible for up to $2,500 in reward money if an arrest is made using the information provided.