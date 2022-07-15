SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police need your help solving a burglary.

In a news release, Sangamon County Crime Stoppers officials said Springfield Police responded to a burglary at Hardee’s that happened July 11. That restaurant is located on West Wabash.

When an employee got to work, they saw the drive-thru window was open and cash registers were moved around inside the building. It appeared the suspect(s) got into the building through the drive-thru window. Once inside, they took a cash register and $75.

If you know anything about this, officials said to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. You can also submit a tip online.