SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers said an increase in scams since the start of 2023 has resulted in over $900,000 worth of losses to people living in the county.

Officials said the Springfield Police Department and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of financial scams over the last two months. These scams included impersonations of Amazon, would-be romances and new method of asking victims to download an app to their computer called Anydesk.

Officials advised that people should never allow someone to remotely access their computer unless they are sure the people they are talking to is legitimate technological support.

Anyone who has information about a scam or any other crime is advised to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously and can result in a $2,500 cash reward if an arrest is made using that information.