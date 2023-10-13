SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Sangamon County correction officer was recently honored with an award after saving the life of an overdosing inmate.

Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said that in May, the inmate was discovered to be in distress and medical responders were called. Officer Tom Ansell assisted in administering Narcan to the inmate, which reversed their overdose and saved their life.

Ansell was presented with the Overdose Revival Award by Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. for his actions in saving the inmate’s life. It is described as being one of the most prestigious lifesaving awards given to law enforcement officers.

“Sheriff Campbell’s targeted training on responding to a medical emergency within the jail is the foundation for the heroic actions of these individuals,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Officer Ansell performed an exceptional act under emergency conditions, and the action rendered directly resulted in sustaining a human life.”

Drug and alcohol overdose is described as the third leading cause of death in jails, according to the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare.